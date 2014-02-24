Oheka Castle owner shot in the head by masked gunman

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (PIX11) — The owner of Oheka Castle was shot in the head outside the historic Gold Coast mansion on Long Island Monday afternoon.

A law enforcement source tells PIX11 that Gary Melius was shot by a masked gunman about 1:25 p.m in the valet parking lot. He was found by a relative, who took him to the hospital.

The source says there is surveillance video of the attack that shows a brown Jeep Cherokee fleeing from the scene. Police said they do not have a motive nor were there apparently any witnesses.

Melius, a powerbroker and political donor, was alert and conscious when he went into surgery.

Sources said Melius was talking and giving a thumbs up after surgery at a Long Island hospital. U.S. Republican Representative Peter King told PIX11 that Melius is a legend on Long Island. He said he is larger than life on Long Island and called this a tragic incident.

Oheka Castle is a popular venue for weddings and fundraisers. Melius also hosts poker parties there that draw politicians from both parties.

“Hearing this awful news, my thoughts and prayers are with Gary and his entire family,” said Huntington Town Board’s Susan Berland told Newsday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.