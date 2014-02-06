Two storms will pose close calls for New York

NEW YORK (PIX11) – An area of high pressure maintains control for the next two days giving cold but tranquil weather before the chance of snow returns late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will stay cold so what snow is on the ground will stay for a while.

Two areas of low pressure, one from the west and the other south will pass through the area late Saturday night into Sunday. Initially there were worries that the southern system will hug the coastline and potentially give another round of significant snow for the city. The trend now from the latest suite of models is suggesting that the storm to our south, will stay too far away to give us snow that could impact weekend activities.

That leaves us with the weak area of low pressure from west that will slide through the area on Sunday. As we see it now, this storm will give us a few snow showers with light accumulations. It will not severely disrupt the city.

We will get another break before another coastal storm could affect us some time, between late Wednesday into Thursday. We will continue to provide updates as we get closer to the event.