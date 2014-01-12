Drunk driver plows down Bronx woman with children in the car

NEW YORK (AP/PIX11) — A woman struck and killed by a drunk driver while crossing a Bronx street.

Police say officers responded to a report of a woman struck at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

They say emergency workers took 32-year-old Nydja Herring to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine where she was declared dead.

Police arrested 28-year-old Augustus Jenkins who was intoxicated while behind the wheel when he hit Herring.

Police also say Jenkins had two children in the car during the accident.

Both children were uninjured.

Jenkins was charged with a DWI and driving without a license.