MTA to replace MetroCards by 2019

It appeared on January 6, 1994 at the Whitehall and Wall Street stations in lower Manhattan.

The token was phased out over the next three years as more stations and fare boxes came on-line. The MTA believes it will be out-of-date in 2019. The agency is working on a replacement.

“You can’t think of New York City without thinking of the MetroCard,” said MTA New York City Transit President Carmen Bianco. “After two decades, it still serves millions of bus and subway riders daily offering a great transportation value. Of course, we are well on our way to developing the next generation of fare payment, part of our effort to upgrade and modernize the City’s mass transit system.”

