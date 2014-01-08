Hang in there! Bitter cold to break, temps to warm

PIX11 WEATHER CENTER — The arctic air mass which has been planted over our area will begin to loosen its grip on the region Wednesday. We will still be dealing with below zero wind chills through the morning into early afternoon. Temperatures will then begin to rise into the upper teens to near 20 degrees by the evening and winds will continue to diminish.

Thursday will be milder with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising to the low 30s. We will continue this “warming trend” into Friday with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s.

Our next chance of precipitation will come Saturday and it will come in the form of rain as high temperatures will climb into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain above normal though the weekend and into early next week as high pressure will remain in control of the area.