Snow changes to ice and rain

(PIX11 WEATHER CENTER) –-Snow will continue to fall at varying intensities through the first part of the night. I expect a general 2-4″ snowfall for all of our viewing area by dark, especially on the colder surfaces. Main roads and highways which have remained wet or slushy will likely become snow covered after sunset and the snow starts falling a little heavier.

There will also be a change taking place as we go into the night. The snow will begin to mix with sleet then change to rain along the coast. The first change will be across Long Island and the New Jersey shore. This will hold down any additional significant accumulations.

Here in New York City, another inch or two may fall before the change, so many parts of the City will have between 3-5″. There will actually be a difference between Staten Island and lower Brooklyn and Queens, compared to more in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

For our north and west suburbs, any change will be later and more subtle. Many sections of New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut could see 4-8″ of snow before some sleet and freezing rain ices it all up!

Highest snow totals will come in from northern suburbs up towards the I-84 corridor with the potential of 8-10″ before it quits late tonight.