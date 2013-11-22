Search continues for missing autistic teen from New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic teen who walked away from his family home in Marlboro, NJ, on Tuesday.

Michael Karwan, 19, was last seen by his parents at their home on School Road West dressed in a dark colored leather jacket, blue jeans, a light-colored button down shirt and green shoes.

A bus driver told police that he saw Karwan in the Port Authority bus terminal Thursday. On Friday, fliers were pasted to walls and lampposts near the bus terminal and in Times Square.

According to reports, Karwan may have walked to Penn Station and mistakenly boarded a train to Marlboro, New York. There has been a sighting of the New Jersey teen in upstate New York, officials confirmed.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call the NYPD anonymous Crimestoppers number at 800-577-TIPS.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for Karwan’s safe return.