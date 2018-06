Young drivers are getting hooked on another dangerous habit.

As if texting behind the wheel isn’t bad enough, teens are now snapping pictures of themselves in traffic.

It’s a prime example of “distracted driving,” which according to federal estimates, contributes to more than 5,000 traffic deaths each year.

Trying to control a 2,000 pound car at 50 miles an hour while taking a self portrait is an accident waiting to happen.

And the teenage drivers are apparently proud to post their selfies.