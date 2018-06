MORRISANIA (PIX11) – A fire that tore through a Bronx apartment Friday night left seven people injured including two children.

The two-alarm fire was apparently confined to a 2nd floor apartment of the Morrisania building at 165 Woodycrest Ave. .

Two children were taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, one adult was seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.