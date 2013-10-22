Armed guards are protecting Banksy artwork in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Elusive graffiti artist Banksy struck again Monday with the 21st piece in his month-long project in New York City.

This time it’s in the South Bronx and is being protected by armed guards 24 hours a day. A blanket strung over the piece is added cover against the would-be vandals who have systematically defaced his other pieces.

Landlords are quickly becoming aspiring art collectors around the city as the value of a Banksy original – even on a building – is potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This piece has a butler bringing a boy spray cans, and says “Ghetto 4 Life.” It’s located at east 153rd Street and Elton Avenue. Some are offended by the word ghetto and wonder what the message is.

This is the second time Banksy has hit the South Bronx. According to his website, he is taking up residency in the city and will hit all five boroughs this entire month. Banksy has become the most wanted man in New York City.

The NYPD is allegedly looking to talk to him and Mayor Bloomberg has commented on his work and saying recently that graffiti is a “sign of decay” of a community.

Meantime, flocks of people continue to line the sidewalk outside the building and wonder where he will strike next.

Banksy fans are already scouring Queens on Tuesday in search of his latest work, which he posted on his website with the message, “No turn unstoned. A 1/36 scale replica of the great Sphinx of Giza made from smashed cinderblocks.You’re advised not to drink the replica Arab spring water.”