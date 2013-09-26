L.I shooting suspect’s car found abandoned; manhunt expands to Putnam County

East Garden City, LONG ISLAND (PIX11) – Several Putnam County schools have been closed after the Long Island shooting suspect’s car was found abandoned in a park late Wednesday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff and the FBI located Sang Ho Kim’s vehicle in Sandy Park Beach at about 11 p.m. Kim was not inside the vehicle.

Thursday morning, the search expanded to a wooded area near the park and Philipstown schools are on lockdown or are starting later than normal.

“We have tremendous cooperation from the minute this occurred,” Nassau County Chief of Dept. Steve Skrynecki told PIX11.

Authorities believe 63-year-old Kim shot and killed an employee of Savenergy and also critically injured the company’s CEO/owner Wednesday morning over a bad business deal. Kim was a vendor that worked with Savenergy.

The company’s CEO went into surgery Wednesday but his condition is not immediately known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.