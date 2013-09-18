Should the FDA regulate sugar in the US?

Think about this: a senior health official in Amsterdam has called sugar a “dangerous and addictive drug” that should be regulated.

This is the same city where marijuana is legal.

Officials in the Netherlands claim like alcohol and tobacco, sugar is a drug (so is weed) and people should not only be discouraged from using it, they should be warned of the dangers.

Health officials want a tax on sugar and want legal limits set on the amount that can be added to processed food.

Here in this country, the FDA has no set daily values for sugar but recommends no more than 10 teaspoons of added sugar a day for a 2,000 calorie diet.