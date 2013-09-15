2 women accidentally shot by police aiming at unarmed man in Times Square

(PIX11) – Saturday night, chaos ensued as two innocent women were shot by police officers in Times Square who were trying to subdue a mentally disturbed man.

The man in the green sweatshirt first lies down at the intersection of 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue and then runs erratically through traffic as officers try to capture him. You can hear the crowd shouting at more than a dozen police officers not to shoot.

“When officers approached him he put his hand in his pocket , then looked at his hand and simulated shooting at the officers,” said Police Commissioner Ray Kelly.

Eventually the man police described as emotionally disturbed, 35-year-old Glen Broadnax of Bed-Stuy, was subdued by a sergeant with a taser but not before two officers fired three rounds that hit two innocent bystanders — a 54-year-oldwoman in the right and a 35-year-old woman grazed in the left buttock.

PIX11 police consultant Wally Zeins showed me the NYPD patrol guide about use of deadly force. Officers must have “probable cause to believe they must project themselves or another person from imminent death” and that police officers shall not discharge their weapons “when doing so will unnecessarily endanger innocent persons.”

A litany of investigations will determine if proper police procedures were followed.