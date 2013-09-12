Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of the tri-state area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of the area until 10pm tonight.

A strong cold front will cross the tri-state area tonight. Any thunderstorm that develops in front of it is capable of producing winds in excess of 60 mph. In addition to the threat of damaging winds, any thunderstorms could contain torrential downpours causing flash flooding. The time period of this action will be mainly between 5pm through 10 tonight.

A few showers will linger into the overnight, but will not be as severe.

As the front passes, it will turn cooler with temperatures tumbling into the 60’s overnight and it will top out in the mid to upper 70s by tomorrow afternoon.