Lightning, hail hammer Long Island as temps begin to slide

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Most of the rain yesterday occurred north and west of the city. Today, most of the action was on Long Island. There were also reports of quarter size hail in Massapequa and Hampton Bays. There was also a 58mph wind gust reported on a buoy off the south shore of Nassau County.

Humidity is dropping this evening and skies are clearing out this evening. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s for the city. Low- to mid-50s are possible in some places north and west of the city.

By tomorrow, it’ll be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine. It’ll be the first day for a few more districts across the tri state area. The bus stop forecast will be sunny with temperatures at around 70 at around 8 in the morning. Temperatures in the afternoon will be still on the warm side but more comfortable with highs in the lower 80s.

On Thursday, another cold front drops down from Canada. The front will lack moisture, but it will allow cool Canadian air to move southward. Highs will be in the 70’s.