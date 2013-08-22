Gunman steals $500,000 from armored car in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are looking for a brazen armed robber who stole $500,000 from an armored truck in Brownsville, Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The robbery happened around 11:20 a.m. as the driver was delivering cash to a Pay-o-Matic check store near the corner of Linden Blvd. and Rockaway Parkway. He later told police a masked man dressed in black walked up to him, pointed a gun, and took $500,000 before running from the scene, police said.

The driver was unhurt and no shots were fired.

Police described the suspect as a short, black male in his 20s who was last seen running east on Linden Boulevard.