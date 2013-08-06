Body language expert deciphers what A-Rod was REALLY saying at MLB press conference on doping allegations

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kaity Tong sat down with body language expert Tanya Reiman, the author of “The Power of Body Language” to assess what A-Rod was really saying during that press conference.

Tanya also told me that because a-rod is generally so non-verbal, his body language says much more than his actual words.

At one point when A-Rod tilts his head back and tightens his mouth, Reiman said it means he’s saying ‘I don’t feel vulnerable.’ He’s being defiant, but only at that moment. According to her, he is feeling both defiant and in need of comfort, depending on which question he’s trying to answer.