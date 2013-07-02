George Zimmerman appeared ‘shocked’ Trayvon Martin was dead, says witness

FBI audio expert determined that it was impossible to know if the person screaming on the 9-1-1 call was George Zimmerman or Trayon Martin.

A key witness took the stand during day six of the George Zimmerman murder trial.

Police officer Doris Singleton interviewed Zimmerman on the night of the fatal shooting.

He told singleton that Trayvon Martin struck him numerous times, reached for his gun and told him he was going to die.

So, he was forced to defend himself — and shoot martin.

The officer also said when he told Zimmerman that Martin had died, his reaction was less like a cold-blooded killer and more like a man of God.

[Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton is expected to testify in the upcoming days.