WATCH IT: Lil Wayne tramples American flag

June 18, 2013
Lil Wayne is responding to outrage over his new video where the rapper is seen stepping on the American flag.

He says it was a mistake, tweeting Tuesday morning that he didn’t step on the flag on purpose.

Either way — a spokesman from the Veteran of Foreign Wars says walking on the flag is “disrespectful and shouldn’t be done.”

