WATCH IT: Lil Wayne tramples American flag

Lil Wayne is responding to outrage over his new video where the rapper is seen stepping on the American flag.
He says it was a mistake, tweeting Tuesday morning that he didn’t step on the flag on purpose.
Either way — a spokesman from the Veteran of Foreign Wars says walking on the flag is “disrespectful and shouldn’t be done.”
I’m sure he didn’t mean to step on it… Even after looking down he saw what he was doing and continued to step all over the flag. And if it was truly an accident and cared about how disrespectful he was being he would’ve redid that scene.
