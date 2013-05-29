New York Rangers fire head coach John Tortorella

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Rangers have fired head coach John Tortorella just four days after the team was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the firing, some reports suggest a possible rumble in the tribe among players led to Tortorella’s ousting.

The fiery 54-year-old coach joined the team in 2008, leading the Blue shirts to the playoffs four times.

A press conference by Rangers General Manager Glen Sather was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.