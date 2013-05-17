Hofstra student Andrea Rebello killed in home invasion robbery

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A young popular Hofstra University student is dead following a home invasion and robbery at in Uniondale, Long Island.

Police have confirmed the victim as 21-year-old junior Andrea Rebello— and they say her twin sister was in the home at 213 California Ave. at the time of her death.

According to police , a man with a gun, wearing a black ski mask, showed up at about 2:20 a.m. Friday and forced his way into the house where there were three women and a man inside. Investigators say he let one of the women go.

Cops say she immediately called police. Officers arrived just before 2:30 a.m. , according to Detective Kenneth Lack of the Nassau County police. ” Shortly after our arrival the shooting took place where the suspect is killed and one of the female victims is killed.”

Police would not say how many shots were fired or how many weapons were recovered. They would not say if the suspect fired any shots or hit the woman.

Students gathering on campus were very upset and most declined to talk about what happened. But Victoria Deihl did.

She lives just up the block from the crime scene and told PIX11 “It was about two in the morning and things were normal and all of a sudden you hear a girl screaming and a guy screaming after her, It was just awful.”

Deihl says says the houses along the block are full of students in sororities and clubs that she sees everyday. ” After a semester of hard work this can happen? It’s scary.”

The investigation continues.

Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz issues a statement:

“The Nassau County Police have notified us that early this morning a Hofstra student was killed during a tragic crime which took place in a rental house off campus. The police investigation is ongoing, and we do not yet know all of the relevant details.

What we do know is that a young member of the Hofstra family has been taken from us in a senseless act of violence. Our hearts and minds and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, her friends, and her classmates.

While our hearts are laden with grief, this weekend’s commencement ceremonies will go on as scheduled. The accomplishments of our graduates must be recognized, and together our community will heal and find the strength to move forward.”

