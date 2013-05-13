As temperatures drop to a low of 41 degrees overnight, Tri-State residents will wake up to a frosty morning Tuesday. The record low for the May 14 is 38 degrees.
Brr! Tonight’s cold temps to flirt with record lows for May
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
