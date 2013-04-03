Roaches and rodents running rampant in city run apartment building

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – PIX11 News was called to 75 Wilson Street, the Independence houses in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

That’s where we met Cynthia in apartment 10 C.

She says it’s a city run building with a lot of problems.

“It’s ridiculous. You put your ticket in…it depends on the ticket but it takes two years or so. Sometimes the tickets are knocked out the system, that they can’t even find the ticket when you call,” Cynthia says of the problems she faces trying to get things fixed in her apartment.

So for years now she has had to live with leaky walls and ceilings causing mold problems but she says it’s the rodents and roaches that are really a problem.

It wasn’t hard to find the critters hiding everywhere. They were crawling all over her kitchen.

Cynthia is not alone in her frustration. We got an e-mail from one of her neighbors, Elaine, about all the problems in this NYCHA building. She said it takes years for them to get repairs done and sometimes they just do it themselves.

“The mold issues, the heat issues. Everything is just falling apart!” Cynthia tells PIX11.

To live like this just isn’t right.

We immediately called the New York City Housing Authority on this one and they tell us they are looking into this right away.

We hope there will be action for the residents of 75 Wilson Street, so they don’t have to worry about what is lurking behind their furniture anymore.