NYPD Chief on stop and frisk

Posted 9:20 AM, April 1, 2013, by , Updated at 03:05PM, August 12, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Newly appointed NYPD Chief Philip Banks III stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to discuss where he’ll focus his efforts as the department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.