Hoboken light rail trains up and running post Sandy

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY (PIX11)- Hoboken has taken another step in recovering from super storm Sandy.

Light rail trains are now up and running once again.

New schedules will be printed, posted and made available at all New Jersey Transit rail stations.

Starting on Sunday, 21 trains on the Morris & Essex, Montclair-Booton, and Bergen County lines were restored.

As well as nearly all rush hour service to Hoboken from the Gladstone and Morristown lines will be up and running.

Full restoration evening peak outbound service from Hoboken will also be restored.

The storm flooded out a substation, causing only diesel trains to run.

New Jersey transit says this brings rail service back to 97-percent of its pre-sandy level.