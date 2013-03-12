AMAZING: Workers teach their ‘nature nerd boss’ how to dance

He’s a self-described “big nature nerd” but John Griffith can now add “viral dance king” to his resume.

After taking a few lessons from co-workers Antwon McCoy and Leonard Patton at the California Conservation Corps, Griffith is now a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor.

Watch him bust a move in the video above.

After being picked up on several blogs this week, this YouTube video — appropriate titled “California Conservation Corps members taught their big, country-ish boss to dance!” — clocked in over a quarter of a million views in 48 hours.

With the extraordinary results, it’s clear Antwon and Leonard should just open up a dance school. Legit.