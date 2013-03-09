Banned from Trains: List of pervs and thieves not allowed in NYC subways

NEW YORK (PIX11)– City leaders are trying to keep perverts and iPhone thieves from using the subways.

The list has actually been around for 20 years but now Councilman Jimmy Vacca is pushing to expand that list.

The ban is added to parole arrangements of certain career and repeat criminals.

There is an exception the rule.

Certain banned bandits are allowed to use the system to get to and from work if they have permission from their parole officers.

To enforce the ban, city leaders are trying to get pictures of the offenders posted all over subways.

That way police can identify and stop them from using the transit system.