Hipster Brooklyn cemetery offers whiskey tours, trivia night

As the chilly, haunting weather gives way to spring, these tombstones and endless grassy Knowles will become the backdrop of several new events coming to the Historic Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Director of Development and Marketing, Lisa Alpert takes us on our own quick tour of this expansive acreage as we talk about how it will soon come to life with Spring events.
And with the blue skies and chirping birds that greet you at the entrance, why not use the final resting place for over 500-thousand New Yorkers as a venue to bring in a young audience with Spring events that include whiskey drinking and trivia night.
To sign up for an event or walking tour, click here: http://www.green-wood.com/
