Bill De Blasio targets Stop and Frisk; calling for reduction of unwarranted searches

PIX11– NYC mayoral candidate and current public advocate Bill de Blasio is calling for a change to the city’s Stop and Frisk policy.

De Blasio addressed the Vandeveer Park United Methodist Church in Brooklyn this morning.

He said while everyone wants a safer community, Stop and Frisk policies tend to single out men of color and make the relationship between police and the community strained.

De Blasio also called for the passage of a new law creating an inspector general at the NYPD.