Brooklyn assemblyman Dov Hikind causes uproar over ‘black basketball player’ Purim costume

Photos showing the festive assemblyman posing with his family, were posted on his son’s Facebook page.
The party, thrown at his home, was for the Jewish holiday of Purim which is typically celebrated with costumes.
The assemblyman clearly did not use good judgement in his costume choice which he described as “some of these basketball players.”
Telling the New York Observer’s Politicker, “Someone gave me a uniform, someone gave me the hair of the actual, you know, sort of a black basketball player.”
While Hikind maintains he did not intend to offend anyone, the costume – and his poorly structured remarks – has prompted a storm of backlash.
The heat on the assemblyman was enough for him to take to his blog on Monday, explaining his Purim costume.
“Yes, I wore a costume on Purim and hosted a party. Most of the people who attended also wore costumes,” he said. “Everywhere that Purim was being celebrated, people wore costumes. It was Purim. People dress up.”
“I am intrigued that anyone who understands Purim—or for that matter understands me—would have a problem with this. This is political correctness to the absurd. There is not a prejudiced bone in my body.”
Fellow Brooklyn assemblyman Karim Camara sees it a different way, saying he is “deeply shocked and outraged by the insensitive actions” of Hikind.
“We, as leaders have to be extremely careful that we foster understanding amongst our different cultural groups and not use the images of one as a tool for humor,” Camara said in a statement Monday. “In speaking with many African Americans both leaders and average citizens, the outrage is widespread.”
Camara insists that an apology should be issued to those who were offended.
19 comments
Mike
I bet hikind was one of the Jews complaining over galiano's Hasidic type outfit a couple weeks back. I fully believe that community leaders need to show better judgement than the average man due to their standing, but people clearly take themselves too seriously. Let's all relax. If somebody went to a party as a drunk Irish guy holding a sack o potatoes, I'd get a kick out of it!
Cheryl
Irish isn't a race.
Mike
You're right, my point is that people get their nose out of joint to easily. We as a society are focusing WAY to much on religion and skin color and heritage.
VladT
Are you "betting" this on your hatred of Jews as a whole, or just a personal bigotry?
Aliza
Mike You Are So Right!!!! With All The Bad Crap In This World With People Raping,Killing Stealing Hurting Other Humanbeings,Who Cares About What Someone Wore To A Party!!!!! The News Makes All These Little Things That Mean Nothing Into Something,And As Long As This Keeps Happening All The Race And Religion Hate Will NEVER STOP!!!!!!! EVERYONE Should Just Look At Everyone Else As A PERSON Not A COLOR!!!!!! Its 2013 Peopl Get Over It We Have Worst Problems Going On In This Country!!!!!!
Tina
Including the fact that our schools apparently don't even teach basic capitalization rules any longer.
retphxfire
It's the stereotypes, lack of respect, lack of understanding, etc that has led to attacks against minorities, people of different religions, different ethnic backgrounds. So, yeah, we need to be more respectful and aware, especially leaders at any level. You're sending a message that one group isn't worth of respect and negative attitudes and behavior are okay.
Doug K
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0381707/
Two black actors portray white girls and get paid millions for doing so and that's okay.
White man portrays black person at a party and everyone is in an uproar.
Double standard again.
sammj07
Look at what you just wrote Doug K..two black ACTORS PORTRAY white girls. These aren't men in political positions..they aren't CLERGYMEN, they are ACTORS comedians at that…what double standard do YOU see???
elpee
It always amazes me what passes for funny nowadays. Not only did Hikind show very poor judgment, but his kid wasn’t even smart enough to know not to post the photo on Facebook. Hoo boy…
Whoa
I'm still waiting for the Wayans brothers apology for white chicks.
sammj07
Keep waiting….
Pete D
Disgraceful! He’s a public servant Not a comedian, does he only serve one group of New Yorkers or all of us? He should step down
Ren
If someone put on a beard and peyot and pretended to be a rabbi no one would care if he dressed as the green goblin no one would care. It’s everyone’s huge biased that even makes racism an issue everyone needs to liten up.
PAT
SOME PEOPLE MUST SPEND HOURS LOOKING FOR SOMETHING TO RAISE A STINK ABOUT.
silly2
He was at a party at his own house. Give me a break!
eric
People do need to calm down, they are taking this way too seriously. I remember as kids dressing up like cowboys and indians. I was the cowboy and my brother was the indian. Now if my kids were to do that, they should only be cowboys to be on the safeside? And that's only because everyone assumes that all cowboys were white. Or if I want to dress up like Bruce Lee for halloween, am I racist because I do that or will I just have a cool a$$ costume?
Get a life and quit using race as an excuse
Porter
Brewing that ideal mug of coffee in your very own home drip
coffee maker is not that difficult, presented you may have the ideal equipment, the right
water, right filter, and also the quality freshly roasted coffee.
After residing in The country of spain I have into consuming
coffee making use of an kitchen stove espresso
maker because these was every one of the anyone ever accustomed make
coffee and so when I came back in order to the united kingdom I purchased
myself definitely one.
Comments are closed.