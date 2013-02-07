The forecast: Blizzard warning in effect for NYC as storm looms

Posted 5:53 PM, February 7, 2013, by and , Updated at 10:04AM, March 4, 2013
A blizzard warning is in effect Friday through Saturday midday for the likelihood of a quarter-mile visibility, blowing and drifting of snow and winds sustained at 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Even though snow will begin early mixed with a little rain and become steadier in the afternoon, the teeth of this storm will come by 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During that period of time, an inch of snow per hour or more is likely. Snow should taper off and end midday.

Total snow accumulations in a broad swath will be 10-16 inches, with  more over eastern Long Island and eastern Connecticut.

All computer models of substance are in agreement — we are now awaiting for the main event.