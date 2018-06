Bloomberg rips into soda ban critics: They are ‘deliberately’ hurting lives

Mayor Michael Bloomberg had some choice words earlier for the people, who filed a lawsuit against the City’s ban on 16-ounce, sugary drinks.

Bloomberg blasted the New York branch of the NAACP and a network of Hispanic groups for the move. They have the backing of beverage makers, restaurateurs who say the ban would hurt minority-owned business and do little to help improve health.

Health officials argue the ban is reasonable and needed to fight the cut’s growing obesity problem.

It’s set to take effect in March.