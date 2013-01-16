College basketball fan Will Privette, a senior at North Carolina State who uses a wheelchair, says his life was saved by star player C.J. Leslie after a crowd knocked him to the ground. The crowd was celebrating North Carolina State’s victory over Duke.
Star basketball player C.J. Leslie rescues Will Privette, a fan in wheelchair, from boisterous North Carolina State crowd
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
