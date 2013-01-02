Dark Knight, Sandy Hook coincidence prompts Narrows, Virginia to cancel classes

A Virginia school district is not taking any chances.

Five public schools there cancelled classes Wednesday because a website claimed the town of Narrows could be the next target for a shooting.

On Dec. 18th, revelationnow.net published an article about the Newtown shooting, the movie The Darl Knight Rises and the town of Narrows, Virginia.

Apparently in the Batman flick, the same film that suspected shooter James Holmes killed 12 people during, Sandy Hook is referenced on a map. The other strike zone on that map; a place called Narrows.

Making a coincidence, a possible threat.

According to local police, no threats were reported at any of the five schools.