Thieves steal aluminum of damaged Rockaway boardwalk to sell for scrap

Thieves are taking aluminum pieces of the actual boardwalk at Beach 108th Street and trying to sell them for scrap.
Scrapping, as it’s a called, is hot right now.
A neighborhood man says many of his friend are “scrappers”
“I know friends who do it — they run around collecting metal they are young … you get a van you are good to go,” he told PIX11.
Police arrested three teens here at 111th Street for allegedly putting the aluminum in a truck and they admitted to police that they were selling it for scrap.