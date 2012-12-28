Thieves steal aluminum of damaged Rockaway boardwalk to sell for scrap

Posted 6:23 PM, December 28, 2012, by and , Updated at 06:39PM, December 28, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Rockaways are still recovering from Hurricane Sandy, and now some people are taking advantage of an already bad situation.

Thieves are taking aluminum pieces of the actual boardwalk at Beach 108th Street and trying to sell them  for scrap.

Scrap

Police have reportedly arrested 10 people for ripping out parts of the aluminum railing and the expensive rainforest boardwalk wood this week.

Scrapping, as it’s a called, is hot right now.

A neighborhood man says many of his friend are “scrappers”

“I know friends who do it — they run around collecting metal they are young  …  you get a van you are good to go,” he told PIX11.

Police arrested three teens here at 111th Street for allegedly putting the aluminum in a truck and they admitted to police that they were selling it for scrap.