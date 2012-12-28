Cops looking for woman who pushed man into path of No. 7 train

Police are on the hunt this morning for a woman they say pushed a man they believe was a stranger onto the subway tracks in Queens.

The deadly attack took place at the 40th Street station along the 7 line at 8pm Thursday night.

Witnesses told police they saw a heavy set Hispanic woman pacing back and forth on the platform mumbling to herself. They say the woman than sat on a bench and leaped up when the train was pulling into the platform and pushed the unsuspecting man onto the tracks.

It happened so fast and the train was so close, no one on the platform could react and help the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 40th Street station remained closed during the overnight hours and reopened around 6am.

Cops released surveillance video from a nearby restaurant that shows the woman running away. She is described as a Hispanic woman in her twenties wearing a ski jacket and Nike sneakers.

If you have any information on the woman, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.