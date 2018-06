NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the last issue of Newsweek — ever.

The magazine chose to say goodbye with a black and white photo of New York City’s iconic skyscrapers.

Not to be completely retro, the hashtag, last print issue draws people to social media to open up discussion.

Back in October, Newsweek announced it was folding after almost 80 years.

The final copy — you know, the kind you can hold in your hand, and turn the pages — hits newsstands Monday morning.