Question of the Day: Do you buy gifts for yourself during the holidays?

Posted 3:47 AM, December 20, 2012, by , Updated at 07:48AM, December 20, 2012
10 comments

  • Breeeze

    YES I DO BUY SOME ITEMS FOR MYSELF THAT IM SURE I WONT GET FROM OTHERS ..AFTER ALL GROWN UPS CAN BELIEVEE IN SANTA ALSO! ~ I EVEN WRAP THEM! LOL …

  • mike m

    You’re dang right I do. I also make a point of buying my loved ones presents that they actually need and will use. Listen I’m disabled and my life is filled with adversity. So if I can bring a little cheer into my life by doing something nice for myself or buying myself something I need or really want well that’s just no problem.

  • Kim

    Oh yeah! It's the only time of the year I shop, if I don't buy anything for myself now…it just won't happen. The way I look at it is, the kids now 18, twins, continue to get what they want all year long. This year they get a big extra…college! Yeah I can buy something for myself once a year!

  • Kim M. Schoonmaker

    Yeah, I do it too. I draw cartoons every year for friends and family, and usually paint them up like animation cels. This year, I'm scanning my cartoons and printing them on photo paper. The smiles and laughs they give when they receive them is more priceless than any gift I could every buy them. (And I don't have to worry about whether someone bought the same exact gift I bought them!)

  • Nicole

    No. It’s just my kids and I here in NYC. Although this year my son felt bad because for 3 years now I haven’t gotten a present from anyone so he actually found a vampire book, he knows I like stuff like that, and wrapped it and put it under the tree so I wouldn’t feel bad that I didn’t get nothing this year again. That’s my loving boy.

  • Cille

    But of course, this way I know I will get what I want, and would you believe I usually buy my gift (S) FIRST

