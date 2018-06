Some 13,000 people packed Madison Square Garden Wednesday night for an incredible show full of music, laughs and hope.

The 12-12-12 benefit concert at MSG was aimed at raising spirits and money for victims of Superstorm Sandy.

All proceeds from the concert are going to the Robin Hood Foundation. It will then distribute the funds to help the relief effort.

As for a total, organizers are still counting the money, but say it’s likely that this concert will raise more than $30 million.