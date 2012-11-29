Lindsay Lohan arrested for allegedly punching clubgoer in the face

More trouble with the law for actress Lindsay Lohan. LiLo walked out of the 10th Precinct station on West 20th Street with a coat over her head amid a crush of reporters and photographers and jumped into a waiting black SUV after her arrest on an assault charge.

Lohan was arrested following an altercation with a woman just before 4 a.m. Thursday at Club Avenue in the Chelsea section of Manhattan. She was released with a desk appearance ticket. Cops say it all started with a fight in the club. PIX11 was the first station there and found ambulances leaving after rushing to the scene, at least three cars of detectives there to question clubgoers, and bouncers pushing around photographers. A fight broke out in the club and Lohan and others were trying to get away from it, according to police.

In the midst of the scramble cops say the 26-year-old Lohan who has served jail time in the past, and a woman bumped into each other and words were exchanged. That’s when investigators say Lohan punched the woman in the face.

Outside the police station, cops told PIX11 she was being processed and charged with third-degree assault and that she is the only one who will be charged in the case.

The other woman was also taken in but released. She suffered a minor injury and police say she declined to go to the hospital. The tall blonde in a fur coat and another woman left the police station just before Lohan with what looked like body guards shielding them from the cameras. Wednesday night Lohan who starred in the movie “Liz and Dick” that premiered on Lifetime Television Sunday attended the Justin Bieber concert at Madison Square Garden and was received warmly. She tweeted” I love my fans and @justinbieber and @wanted. Thanks so much for putting a smile on my face.” Wanted was the warm up band for Bieber. Neither Lohan or her attorney would comment on the case.