A low pressure system passed just south and east of the region on Thursday giving generally .25 to .50 inches of rain. Areas generally north and west of I-287 had some snow before it changed over to rain.

Reports of 1-3 inches of snow were seen in Northern New Jersey while some parts of the Catskills saw amounts of 3-5 inches.

As the low pressure continues to trek toward Northern New England, the storm will intensify making the winds around our neck of the woods to gust 20 to 30 mph through the night. So while overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 30s in the city, wind chills will be in the lower 20s by daybreak.

The wind continues to gust on Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a passing snow shower during the afternoon but no accumulations are expected. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s, but it will feel more like the 30s with that gusty wind.

New Year’s Eve looks to be fine with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. A weak clipper system will pass at night giving the risk of a passing rain or snow shower just as midnight approaches. That being said, it shouldn’t spoil the celebrations.

Skies clear out quickly on New Year’s Day and a southwesterly breeze develops bringing temperatures up into the upper 40s.