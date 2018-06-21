Summer sun skin safety

Whether you are going to the beach or heading outside, it is important to be prepared.
Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman stops by the studio and separates the facts from the fiction of sun safety.
She also recommends the best types of sunscreen for different needs and distinguishes the facts from the myths when it comes to sun protection.
Dr. Engelman also gives her taken on sunscreen capsules and whether or not it's a better alternative to the traditional sunscreen.
Here are Dr. Engelman's top picks:
- Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 50 ($13.94 at Walmart)
A drugstore favorite that also has a very high SPF – Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 50+ is formulated with micronized Titanium dioxide which absorbs quickly and leaves no filmy, white residue.
- HELIOCARE Sun Protection Pills
- Proactiv SPF ($19.95 as part of ProactivMD 3-Step System; or $22.75 at Amazon.com)
Patients with acne who are worried that sunscreen will clog their pores. This feather-light and fast-absorbing broad spectrum SPF 30 is from ProactivMD. It does triple duty by hydrating, curbing shine and protecting against the sun’s harmful rays.
- ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica ($50 at Isdin.com)
By far the one of the best physical UV protection products available. It is made of 11% zinc oxide and still manages to maintain a cosmetically elegant, absorbable formula so you won’t have to worry about layering multiple layers and looking white or ashy. Additionally this formula contains an encapsulated DNA repair enzyme - photolyase – which helps correct damage caused by UV exposure as well as a powerful antioxidants such as vitamin E to protect against environmental stressors.
- SKINNIES Sun Gel ($32.99 at GotSkinnies.com)
A chemical sunscreen (Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 15%, Octisalate 3%, Octocrylene 10%), Skinnies Organogel™ forms a thin film on the outer layer of the skin holding the UV filters in place. Unlike water-based lotion sunscreens, there is no evaporation (or dry-down) so it dries fast and the actives yield is higher. As a waterless gel, the “water activity” is virtually zero so no preservatives are required and in fact, because there is no water many potential skin irritants have been eliminated.
- SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 ($34 at physician's offices)
A tinted sunscreen fluid with 100% mineral filters provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, while promoting natural radiance and a more even skin tone.