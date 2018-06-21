Summer sun skin safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you are going to the beach or heading outside, it is important to be prepared.

Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman stops by the studio and separates the facts from the fiction of sun safety.

She also recommends the best types of sunscreen for different needs and distinguishes the facts from the myths when it comes to sun protection.

Dr. Engelman also gives her taken on sunscreen capsules and whether or not it's a better alternative to the traditional sunscreen.

Here are Dr. Engelman's top picks: