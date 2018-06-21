Real Housewives of New Jersey star in deportation proceedings, ICE says

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s husband, who is currently in prison in New Jersey, could soon be deported, officials said Thursday.

Teresa Giudice and her husband Giuseppe ‘Joe’ Giudice (L) leave Newark federal court on November 20, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice is serving time for bankruptcy fraud charges. The couple hid assets from bankruptcy creditors and submitted phony loan applications to get some $5 million in mortgages and construction loans.

ICE has lodged a detainer and Joe Giudice is in removal proceedings.

Teresa Giudice served 15 months at the low-security Federal Correction Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, before she was released Dec. 23, 2015.  A federal judge staggered the couple’s sentences in deference to their four daughters.

In 2014 the couple pleaded guilty to charges of mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, totaling 41 counts.

