Cast attended the New York premiere of `Marvel`s Luke Cage` season two on Thursday night. This season sees Luke Cage become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. The show will be released on Netflix Friday.
On the red carpet: Season 2 of `Luke Cage` premieres on Netflix
