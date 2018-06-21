M train service resumes, ‘extensive delays’ expected after signal problems in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Service has resumed on the B, D, F and M lines following an earlier signal problem in Manhattan that snarled the Thursday morning commute, the MTA says.

Riders are warned to expect “extensive delays.”

Signal problems at Herald Square prompted the temporary suspension of all M trains between Essex St-Delancey St in Manhattan and Forest Hills-71 Ave in Queens, the MTA said.

The issue also rerouted B, D and F trains within Manhattan and between Manhattan and Queens.

The issue was announced shortly after 8 a.m. Service had resumed by 8:45 a.m., the agency said.