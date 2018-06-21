Man, 61, dragged, robbed at Bronx subway station

WARNING: Footage in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A 61-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a man and a woman at a Bronx subway station Monday morning.

It happened at about 4:40 a.m. at the Pelham Parkway subway station’s staircase when a woman asked the victim for money, police said.

The victim walked past her and continued to walk up the stairs when a man followed him up the stairs and punched him numerous times on the face, authorities said.

The man then dragged the victim down the stairs to the street where he and the woman began to punch the victim and attempted to remove his bag, according to police.

A passerby intervened and separated the two parties, said cops.

During the assault, the man got took $20 from the victim’s pants, said police.

They fled the scene south on foot along White Plains Road.