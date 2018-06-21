Hundreds turn out for US Open ballperson tryouts

QUEENS — At the beginning of every summer, the young and the agile converge on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for an annual tradition where they vie for a chance to run the sidelines of history as a ball person at the US Open.

The tryouts are expected to bring out nearly 500 participants on Tuesday, June 26. Of the hundreds that tryout, only 80 will selected.

This year the United States Tennis Association announced a slight change in ballperson on-court procedures. Instead of throwing the ball between positions, the ballpersons will roll the ball from point-to-point.

Rolling between positions has traditionally been utilized at the other Grand Slam events.

To find more information and pre-register for the tryouts, go to www.usopen.org/ballperson