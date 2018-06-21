About 700 immigrant children sent to NY after being separated from parents: Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding the Trump administration provide information on the estimated 700 immigrant children sent to foster care agencies in the state after being separated from their parents.

The Democrat told reporters during a teleconference Thursday that he has written to the Health and Human Services secretary requesting information on the children being housed in New York so the state can provide appropriate services.

“These children are in urgent need of health and mental health services that the State is uniquely positioned to provide. It is imperative that you provide the State with information requested without delay,” he wrote. “The health and safety of these children are at stake.”

Cuomo said earlier this week that about 70 children were sent to New York foster care agencies. He says that number is now around 700, yet state officials don’t know exactly how many are being cared for in the state because the agencies aren’t allowed to divulge that information.

Cuomo says it’s his legal responsibility to ensure the children receive proper care.