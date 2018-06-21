Deployed Marine surprises brother at Long Island school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BABYLON, NY — It was a family reunion at West Babylon Junior High School. Deployed Marine Erik Banegas came home a few days early to surprise his brother George Miaris.

“I wanted to surprise him because he told my mom and the teachers at school that his biggest dream was to get surprised by me in uniform," said Banegas.

Banegas left for training in December, and Miaris thought he was coming home on Saturday. For the seventh grader, it was wish come true.

“It felt weird because I was picturing this; it was like I had a déjà vu," said Miaris.

The brothers say they plan to go to the beach. Banegas is home until July 6.