Arrest made in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida said Thursday that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion.

Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday

evening in Pompano, according to officials with the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said more details will be released later Thursday.

The 20-year-old rapper was ambushed by two suspects as he left an upscale motor sports dealership Monday afternoon. The rapper, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot while in his sports car.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder without premeditation. He’s being held without bond in the Broward County Jail.

An attorney isn’t listed on jail records.